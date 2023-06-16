Germany to send 64 additional missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine Friday, June 16, 2023 11:00:46 AM

Germany will provide Ukraine with 64 additional missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

According to him, the missiles will be delivered to Ukraine "immediately."

"This is a very important sign of continued support for the successful air defense efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, especially now, at this special stage of the war," Pistorius said.

Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the United States will also deliver hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

Pistorius also said that NATO allies may be willing to remove some of the obstacles on Ukraine's path to the Alliance.

"There are more and more signs that everyone will be able to agree on this. I would be open to this too," Pistorius said, commenting on earlier reports that the United States is ready to approve a simplified path of NATO membership for Ukraine.

Earlier, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on NATO allies to accept Ukraine into the Alliance.

