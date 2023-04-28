Germany to send another shipment of Leopard tanks to Ukraine Friday, April 28, 2023 1:00:34 PM

Germany will begin the delivery of several dozen Leopard tanks of the 1A5 modification to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the middle of the year, said in an interview with La Vanguardia German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Pistorius noted that Berlin kept its promise and in March delivered over 18 modern Leopard 2A6 and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, as well as other military aid packages, including the necessary spare parts and ammunition.

"The delivery of the Leopard 1A5 battle tanks has just begun. This week alone, more than a hundred Ukrainian soldiers began training on the Leopard 1. Delivery of up to 80 Leopard 1 will begin in the middle of the year, " the Minister added.

Denmark and the Netherlands also pledged to deliver more than 100 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

