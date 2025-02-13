Germany to supply Ukraine with 6,000 advanced AI-powered kamikaze drones Thursday, February 13, 2025 12:00:23 PM

Germany has announced the delivery of 6,000 advanced HX-2 kamikaze drones to Ukraine, manufactured by the German defense tech company Helsing.

These drones, equipped with artificial intelligence, are designed to target Russian artillery, armored vehicles, and command posts, Bild reported on Thursday, February 13.

The initial announcement about supplying AI-based strike drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Helsing was made in November 2024. Bild initially reported it, and it was later confirmed by Germany's Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine is set to receive four thousand HF-1 drones. These have been dubbed "mini-Taurus" in the media—a nod to the German Taurus long-range cruise missiles that Ukraine has long sought from German authorities, thus far unsuccessfully.

Helsing now plans to deliver an additional six thousand of the enhanced HX-2 drones to the Ukrainian military. According to the manufacturer's website, “HX-2 are already being produced in Germany,” and “the accompanying software is currently in use in Ukraine.”

The publication describes these drones as "the most advanced kamikaze drones in the world." They boast a flight range of up to 100 kilometers, a weight of 12 kilograms, and a speed of 220 kilometers per hour.

These drones are capable of attacking tanks, artillery, infantry, and enemy command posts. Thanks to AI, the drone is nearly impervious to electronic warfare (EW) and jamming, capable of autonomously finding its path even in poor weather and executing attacks independently of an operator.

The estimated cost of the delivery is several hundred million euros, which is intended to be part of a 3-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine. However, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is currently blocking the decision. Helsing hopes the new German coalition will approve the agreement. To fulfill the contract, Helsing has initiated a new production facility in Germany, where they aim to manufacture a thousand drones monthly.

