Germany to supply Ukraine with seven long-range howitzers Friday, May 6, 2022 9:32:03 AM

Germany will send seven Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled armored howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced on Friday during a visit to Slovakia.

This will add to the five such artillery systems the Dutch government has already pledged.

The German Defense Ministry tweeted that training on the weaponry would begin in Germany next week.

The weapons will come out of Bundeswehr inventories and will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks. Berlin will supply the first ammunition package for the howitzers, with further ammunition purchases to be handled directly between Kyiv and the German defense company KMW.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 is considered to be one of the most powerful artillery weapons in the Bundeswehr and has a range of up to 25 miles.

Germany reserved its policy of not sending heavy weapons to Ukraine last week following domestic and international pressure to help Kyiv repel the Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on Berlin to supply heavier weapons, including tanks, artillery, and air defense systems.

