Germany, UK, France, and US remove weapon range restrictions for Ukraine Monday, May 26, 2025 12:00:43 PM

Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States have lifted the range restrictions on the weapons they supply to Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday, May 26. "There are no more range restrictions on weapons delivered to Ukraine from the British, French, or our side. There aren't any from the Americans either," Merz stated at a WDR-organized forum.

Chancellor Merz highlighted that this change allows Ukraine to strike military targets on Russian soil, enhancing its defense capabilities. "Until recently, with very few exceptions, it could not do this. Now it can," he remarked, emphasizing its importance for Ukraine's combat strategy.

Further expressing Germany's steadfast support, Merz affirmed that the country will "do everything possible" to back Ukraine. This commitment is underscored by his recent visit to Kyiv alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, acting under the "coalition of the willing".

Before ascending to the chancellorship, Merz was an advocate for the provision of German-Swedish TAURUS long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, contingent on collaboration with European allies. "I have always said that I would do it (agree to supply Ukraine with TAURUS missiles), but only in agreement with the European partners," Merz explained on April 13, acknowledging that some nations are already supplying Kyiv with similar systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously expressed his hope that Merz's leadership would usher in a shift, allowing Berlin to supply Kyiv with TAURUS missiles.

