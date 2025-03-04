Global outcry as U.S. suspends military aid to Ukraine Tuesday, March 4, 2025 8:09:47 AM

In a significant geopolitical shift, U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine has sparked a wave of international reactions, escalating global tensions. French Finance Ministry spokesperson Benjamin Haddad criticized the move, saying it "pushes the world further away" from peace, strengthening "the hand of the aggressor, which is Russia."

As reported by Reuters, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala emphasized that Europe now "must bear full responsibility for its own security," urging increased investment in defense and enhanced support for Ukraine. Fiala stated, "We cannot allow the aggressive policy of Russia, which threatens us all, to succeed."

Echoing these concerns, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warned that the halt in military assistance "throws the door wide open for Putin to ramp up his brutal aggression against innocent Ukrainians. The consequences will undoubtedly be devastating."

In the United Kingdom, the Speaker of Parliament affirmed their ongoing support for Ukraine, noting, "We remain fully committed to securing a lasting peace in Ukraine and are working with key allies to support these efforts."

Haddad reiterated, "If you want peace, does suspending arms deliveries to Ukraine strengthen it or make it more distant? It makes it more distant because it only strengthens the aggressor's hand on the ground, which is Russia."

Facing these geopolitical challenges, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk called the U.S. decision "bad news." Meanwhile, a Hungarian government representative highlighted parallels between the U.S. and Hungarian positions, advocating for "a ceasefire and peace talks as soon as possible" instead of continuing arms supplies.

