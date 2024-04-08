Greece considers selling 32 F-16 fighters to Ukraine Monday, April 8, 2024 3:00:54 PM

The Greek government is considering supplying Ukraine with up to 32 F-16 fighters. However, France's approval is required before proceeding, reports News Break. According to a source, Greece plans to sell 108 decommissioned fighters, including 32 F-16C/-D Block 30s, 24 Mirage 2000-5 Mk. 2s, and 33 F-4E PI2000s.

Additionally, it is reported that in July 2022, a relevant parliamentary committee approved the sale of these fighters and associated equipment – spare parts, simulators, instruments, and materials, estimated at 117 million euros. Despite the clearance, the transaction did not occur, and the condition of the aircraft, which were stored outdoors, has deteriorated.

The value of the 108 fighters is speculated to range between 2 to 2.5 billion euros. "The transfer of the 32 F-16C/-D Block 30s to Ukraine is almost beyond doubt," the report suggests, highlighting that these fighters have undergone two upgrades and have utilized around 60% of their maximum service life.

Journalists find it challenging to predict the potential buyers for the 24 Mirage 2000-5 Mk.2s, 14 of which are newly built and the rest are upgraded from older Mirage 2000EGM/-BGM models. Greece is also reportedly considering selling jets to India.

On April 1, retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Dan Hampton stated Ukrainian forces could operate the F-16 fighters to their discretion upon receipt. This opinion contrasts with Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder's comments on "red lines" for Ukrainian military use.

