Greece mulls delivering S-300 air defense systems to Ukraine after Russia’s missile attack on Odesa during Greek PM's visit Saturday, March 16, 2024 12:29:00 PM

During Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's visit to Odesa, the city was attacked by Russian missiles. This incident was followed by reports that Ukraine may receive S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems from Greece, according to the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini.

Greece is considering the delivery of the S-300 missile system to Ukraine from its stockpile on the island of Crete. The country had previously been hesitant about such supplies, eager not to provoke Russia and because the United States had refused to provide modern Patriot systems as a replacement for the Soviet-era hardware.

There has been reportedly much discussion recently about swapping out Greece's existing systems for contemporary American ones. A Russian missile strike during Mitsotakis's meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Odesa has reportedly made Greece less apprehensive about Russian warnings.

Some politicians, however, continue to express doubts about supplying Ukraine with the S-300 system, especially in light of Zelensky's visit to Turkey, which is offering to mediate peace talks with Russia. Nevertheless, the window of opportunity to supply the S-300 is rapidly closing, as the system is nearing obsolescence, the journalists suggest.

The acquisition of the Patriot system would aid Greece in modernizing its defenses on the Aegean Sea's eastern islands, which are close to Turkey.

In December 2022, Russian officials declared that Athens should abandon "dangerous intentions" of supplying the S-300 missile system to Ukraine.

