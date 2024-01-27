Greece to supply Ukraine with Soviet-made military equipment in exchange for $200 Million U.S. assistance package Saturday, January 27, 2024 8:16:35 PM

Greece has agreed to a US State Department proposal to transfer or sell weapons to Ukraine in exchange for Washington's assistance amounting to $200 million, reports The Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

It is noted that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has given instructions regarding the transfer to Ukraine of systems and equipment that are not being used by the Greek army.

Before this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposing to transfer or sell arms in exchange for assistance from Washington to the tune of $200 million.

"We continue to be interested in the defense capabilities that Greece might transfer or sell to Ukraine. If these are of interest to Ukraine and pending an evaluation by the US government of their condition and value, we can explore the possibilities of potential additional funding for the Greek armed forces up to the amount of 200 million dollars," the publication quotes Blinken's letter.

In the letter, it is stated that as part of an expedited Excess Defence Articles (EDA) procedure, Greece will receive two C-130H airplanes, ten engines for P-3B Orion aircraft, and 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Athens will also have the opportunity to acquire up to 40 new F-35 aircraft, three Protector class patrol boats, and a variety of vehicles.

Furthermore, the consideration of requests for the provision of four LCS (Littoral Combat Ships), deliveries of KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft, and new C-130J Super Hercules planes is mentioned.

Open-source information suggests that Athens currently has in its arsenal and can transfer to Kyiv Soviet-era air defense systems like Tor, Osa, S-300, as well as ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft mounts and ammunition for the listed systems.

In his statement, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to an "important day" for Greece's national defense and diplomacy, emphasizing that this cooperation will ensure the country is protected without Greek taxpayers feeling the impact on their pockets, as the package will be transferred free of charge from US reserves.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.