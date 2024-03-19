Hamas leader congratulates Putin on re-election, lauds Russian support for Palestinian cause Tuesday, March 19, 2024 3:30:11 PM

The leader of the terrorist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election as president of Russia, reports RIA Novosti, citing a statement made on the Telegram channel of Hamas.

In his message, Haniyeh highlighted Hamas's hope to "strengthen the bonds of friendship and develop cooperation" with Russia and "highly appreciated" the Russian stance on "supporting the Palestinian cause." Haniyeh also wished Putin "successful endeavors for the benefit of the Russian people" and "success in building a multipolar world."

Previously, following a Hamas assault on Israel, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia sides with Palestine in the Arab Israeli conflict.

Hamas expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for his stance. According to a representative Hamas, the terrorist group released several Russian hostages outside the framework of a ceasefire deal as a token of gratitude to the Russian president.

