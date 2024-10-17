Heightened tensions in Crimea: explosions and smoke screen over Kerch Bridge amid missile strike fears Thursday, October 17, 2024 2:38:00 PM

Several cities across the occupied Crimea experienced drone attacks and missile warnings on Thursday, October 17. Reports of explosions and active air defense systems were confirmed in multiple areas, including the strategic city of Sevastopol, leading to a significant security response.

At 15:07 local time, authorities in Sevastopol declared a missile threat, according to local Telegram channels . It later emerged that Storm Shadow missiles might have been involved, with a projected arrival time in Crimea at around 15:15 . The self-proclaimed "governor" of Sevastopol announced an air raid alert, prompting the immediate suspension of public transit in the city. By 15:15, air defense systems had been activated, followed by reports of explosions at 15:16.

Public channels reported an ongoing "mass drone attack on Sevastopol", while similar air defense activities were observed in Kerch. In response to the missile threats, the Crimean Bridge was closed and shrouded in smoke, with officials stating that "the smoke in the Kerch Strait is part of a camouflage effort". Explosions were also heard in Dzhankoi, leading to the closure of the local checkpoint.

As of the report, no official statements have been made by either Ukrainian or Russian authorities. This follows previous attacks, with explosions occurring in different parts of Crimea on August 9 and notable incidents on October 7 involving major fires at Belbek and Saki airfields, as well as the largest oil terminal in Feodosia.

Agents from the pro-Ukrainian Atesh movement report potential incoming strikes and confirm explosions in the Krasnogvardeysky district. There are also reports of a significant drone assault on the peninsula. Russian authorities, citing the threat to the Kerch Bridge, express concerns over Storm Shadow missile launches, though no official confirmation of an attack has been issued.

Recent intelligence also indicates that Russian forces persist in bolstering the bridge's defenses with air defense systems, including exhibition models, while constructing a mysterious structure on the crossing.

