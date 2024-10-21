Heroic stand: Ukrainian marines call artillery on themselves to thwart Russian encirclement in Kursk region Monday, October 21, 2024 12:00:07 PM

In a dramatic turn of events in the Kursk region, Ukrainian marines took a bold step to thwart Russian forces that had encircled them, ultimately saving nearby units. The marines made the harrowing decision to redirect the full artillery might of the Defense Forces onto their own location, choosing destruction over capture, reports the press service of the 36th Marine Brigade.

Stationed to cover the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Lyubimovka in Kursk, nine marines found themselves outnumbered by dozens of Russian troops. In a last-ditch effort, they called in artillery strikes, including cluster munitions and airbursts, directly onto their position to deliver a punishing blow to the encircling forces and avoid surrender.

The aftermath saddened their command center, believing them lost when the building they occupied sustained a direct hit and burst out in flames. "Imagine our joy and disbelief when later that evening, we saw one of them, and then the remaining eight—all alive. As they retreated from the area, they even managed to rescue other injured soldiers along the way. True heroes!" shared the brigade.

Drone footage released shows the Ukrainian artillery targeting the area at the marines' request, striking where the Russians had cornered them.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces ambushed Russian marines in the Kursk region, linked to the execution of POWs. These Russian soldiers belonged to the 155th Brigade, which is now being actively targeted by the Ukrainian Forces.

