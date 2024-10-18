High-ranking Russian military official killed in car explosion in Luhansk Friday, October 18, 2024 2:13:00 PM

In the heart of occupied Luhansk, a high-ranking Russian military official, Dmitry Pervukh, was reportedly killed in a car explosion. Reports indicate that the explosion took place on October 18, targeting the chief of staff for one of Russia's military units. This information was relayed by Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odessa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, citing informed sources in the occupied city.

Major Dmitry Pervukh was the head of the service troops and safety division in military unit 53847 of Russia's Central Military District.

The vehicle, driven by Pervukh, was detonated on Friday, October 18, in the center of Luhansk, resulting in fatal injuries to the driver. Additionally, the explosion damaged a nearby vehicle and injured a woman.

In immediate response, the Russian Investigative Committee arrived at the scene to conduct a full investigation. Military unit 53847, situated in Russia's Central Military District, is recognized as the 273rd Command and Intelligence Center headquartered in Novosibirsk. This center is integral to the 41st Guards Combined Arms Army, which actively engages in Russian military operations against Ukraine. The center plays a vital role in intelligence and command, pivotal for military operation security and efficiency.

