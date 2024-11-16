High-ranking Russian propagandist killed in Ukraine Saturday, November 16, 2024 9:53:00 AM

A significant blow has been dealt to one of Russia's major war channels. A high-ranking Russian military figure and administrator of the Z-channel "ARCHANGEL OF SPECIAL FORCES Z" has been killed.

Russian military commander Egor, also known by the call sign "Shield," was reportedly killed, referred to in military parlance as becoming "Cargo 200." He was an administrator of the prominent Z-channel with over a million followers.

Russian war bloggers announced the loss on November 16, stating: "On the Donetsk front, during assault operations in a small arms battle, one of the project 'Archangel of Special Forces' administrators, Egor 'Shield,' was killed," the channel reported. The channel has omitted his full name and position, although it is likely he held a commanding post within the Russian Airborne Forces. The tribute post describes him as an "officer and commander."

Russia has been intensifying its offensive in the Donbas for several months. Despite minor advances, the Russian military is paying a steep price, according to both Ukrainian experts and insight from Z-channels. Russian soldiers are being relentlessly sent on high-casualty assaults in an attempt to gain territory ahead of potential peace talks.

Previously, it was reported that 6,000 killed Russian soldiers were secretly buried in a field in Snezhnoye. Additionally, Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated Major General Pavel Klimenko of the 5th Independent Motorized Brigade.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.