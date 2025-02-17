High-stakes diplomacy: Russia-U.S. talks in Riyadh seek resolution to Ukraine conflict Monday, February 17, 2025 10:39:00 AM

Russian and American officials are gearing up to orchestrate a summit between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, a prospect that could mark a significant diplomatic engagement between the two countries. Another critical subject on the agenda, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, is the restoration of the full spectrum of relations.

The delegations from both Russia and the United States are scheduled to meet on February 18 in Saudi Arabia to lay the groundwork for the presidents' anticipated meeting. Peskov emphasized in an interview with Russian media that discussions regarding the possible Ukraine summit will also be on the table that day. “All modalities can only be discussed on Tuesday, February 18,” he indicated.

Saudi Arabia was selected as the venue for these discussions due to mutual convenience, Peskov noted. In line with President Putin’s directive, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the chief adviser on foreign policy, Yuri Ushakov, are heading to Riyadh. Once there, Russian officials will converse with their American counterparts, focusing largely on restoring the full framework of bilateral relations, Peskov pointed out. Lavrov commented that the Russian side will “listen” to their American counterparts in Riyadh and be ready to respond. “We will then report to our leaders, who will make the decisions,” Lavrov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukrainian representatives would not participate in the U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia. "Ukraine will not be involved. Ukraine was not aware of this. Ukraine considers any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine as having no outcome, and we cannot recognize any agreements about us without us," he said, according to a report by UNIAN.

On February 17, Zelensky was on a previously scheduled visit to the United Arab Emirates. The day before, a Ukrainian government delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia to prepare for Zelensky's upcoming visit to the Middle Eastern kingdom, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko said on Sunday.

"We are preparing to sign important economic agreements with countries in the region," she wrote on Facebook. Her post did not mention any potential talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia.

