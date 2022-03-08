Hospital in Kharkiv region destroyed Tuesday, March 8, 2022 9:57:00 AM

Photo: Facebook

A hospital in the Ukrainian city of Izium was destroyed by the Russian military, according to the city’s Deputy Mayor, Volodymyr Matsokin. On Tuesday, Matsokin uploaded several photos and a video to Facebook showing the ruins of the city’s central hospital.

“It was probably another secret NATO base,” Matsokin sarcastically noted the social media post.

The city’s police station was also reportedly destroyed.

Izium, a city of approximately 46,000 located 75 miles southeast of Kharkiv, was reportedly attacked by Russian aircraft on the night of March 3rd, killing eight. Battles in the area have raged for the last several days. On Tuesday, the head of the President's Office of Ukraine, Oleksiy Arestovych, denied reports that the city had fallen to the Russian military.

"The report that the enemy allegedly captured the city of Izium does not correspond to reality. There are fights going on right now. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are defeating the enemy," Arestovych said at a briefing, as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine.

The United Nations human rights office said Tuesday that it is waiting to verify the number of civilian casualties in the city. "This concerns, for example, the towns of Volnovakha, Mariupol, Izium where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties," the human rights office noted in a statement.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.