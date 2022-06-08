Huawei closing its stores in Russia Wednesday, June 8, 2022 3:00:36 PM

One of the world's largest telecommunications companies, Huawei, began to close its official stores in Russia, reports RIA Novosti, citing a source close to the company.

"The first store closed down in the Riviera shopping center in Moscow on February 28. Then the stores in Novokuznetsk, Ufa and Rostov-on-Don were closed. Thus, out of 19 official stores, only 15 continue to operate," RIA Novosti’s source said.

The source claims that the main reason for the closure is the shortage of products in warehouses, as well as the falling demand for smartphones. The interlocutor also suggested that in the coming months, Huawei will continue closing its stores.

Earlier, the Finnish company Nokia stopped its activities in Russia. The company said in its press release that since the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it became clear to its leadership that further presence in the Russian Federation was impossible.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.