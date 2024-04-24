Hundreds trapped as fighting escalates in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region Wednesday, April 24, 2024 10:00:36 AM

Fighting has erupted in the settlement of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region. Hundreds of residents remain trapped, as evacuation has been rendered impossible. The head of the local military administration, Nikolai Kovalenko, elaborated on the situation in comments to the public broadcaster Suspilne.

According to Kovalenko, residents were regularly being evacuated from the village before the situation intensified, despite some refusing to leave their homes. "Those who agreed were evacuated. Those who chose to stay have refused evacuation. Now, it is impossible because active combat is underway. As of today, according to official data, Ocheretyne still remains within the district," stated Nikolai Kovalenko.

An estimated 200 civilians may still be present in the village.

Nazar Voloshin, a spokesperson for the operational-strategic troop grouping Khortytsia, also told journalists that the Russians managed to breach the defense near the village of Ocheretyne by deploying additional reserves, referring to the 55th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

"Our defenders are doing everything possible to prevent the Russians from advancing towards Berdychiv, and they are succeeding. Fighting in the Ocheretyne area continues, but the situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," stated Nazar Voloshin.

On April 24, the Ukrainian Armed Forces detailed the 'successes' of the Russian Armed Forces in Donbas. The Russian losses are clearly disproportionate to the result, according to the deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, Rodion Kudryashov. He stated that the Russian attempts to attack Ukrainian positions using large numbers of drones, infantry, and equipment, a tactic similar to what was used in the area of Bakhmut.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.