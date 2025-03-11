Hungarian FM: Ukrainian drone strike disrupts Russian oil flow via Druzhba pipeline Tuesday, March 11, 2025 1:33:14 PM

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline operations were suspended following an attack by Ukrainian drones. According to Szijjártó, repair works are currently underway, and crude oil supplies from Russia to Hungary are expected to resume later today, reports Telex.

He noted that the attack had damaged one of the pipeline’s measuring stations and mentioned his conversation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who confirmed that transit is currently impossible due to the Ukrainian attack. "We urge Ukrainians not to attack the energy infrastructure that supplies Hungary," Szijjártó stated.

He emphasized that Hungary is not to blame for the war and wishes to "remain on the sidelines." Szijjártó added that Hungary's energy supply is a "matter of sovereignty," and he expects everyone to respect this position.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that 343 Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia overnight. Reports suggest that three people were killed and 18 injured in the Moscow region. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the targets of the overnight drone attack on Russia included facilities at the Moscow Oil Refinery and the 'Steelyard' stations in the Oryol region, which manage the technological processes of the 'Druzhba' pipeline. The refinery facilities supply about half of Moscow’s diesel and gasoline needs.

