Hungarian Foreign Minister accuses Europe of undermining Trump's peace plan in Ukraine conflict Tuesday, March 4, 2025 5:30:52 PM

In a statement issued following a crucial meeting in Washington, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó raised concerns with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about Europe's strategic stance on the war in Ukraine, reported the Hungarian news outlet Telex.

Following their talks, Szijjártó commended the U.S. administration for its steadfast position amidst "conflicts and challenges" to prevent the continuation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Szijjártó revealed that Rubio informed him about the temporary halt of military assistance to Ukraine and proceeded to disclose that there is a "conspiracy against Donald Trump and his peace plan" within European nations, particularly in the western regions.

Ahead of the European Union summit this week, Szijjártó reassured that Hungary would not support any decisions that might lead to the extension of the war.

"In Europe, understandably, we are often overlooked, yet endless discussions about blame and aggression have yielded no positive outcome. This situation has persisted for three years without success. It’s imperative we embark on something new, engage in peace negotiations, which is precisely why we supported the U.S. peace resolution at the U.N. that was later adopted by the Council,” he emphasized.

Previously, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to block a joint EU leaders' statement supporting Ukraine expected from the March 6 summit.

Reports have also confirmed that Hungary has blocked EU security assurances for Ukraine.

