Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó: prospects of peace in Ukraine grow with Trump’s election victory Thursday, December 5, 2024 6:00:55 PM

Amidst the political whirlwind following the U.S. presidential election, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó claims the prospect of ending the Russia-Ukraine war is closer than ever, with Republican Donald Trump's victory.

The Hungarian news outlet reports Hírad that Szijjártó suggests that Trump's Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, had favored the war's continuation, contrasting with Trump's intent to swiftly end the invasion. "We are doing everything possible to make Donald Trump's goal of stopping this war a reality," stated Hungary's foreign minister.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that Ukraine lacks sufficient military power to reclaim all occupied territories, opting for a diplomatic path to regain control. He emphasized that Trump's team is assessing the "victory plan," and expressed the intent for further negotiations, underscoring that Ukraine will not capitulate—a notion Trump understands, according to Zelensky.

