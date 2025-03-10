Hungarian government faces backlash over controversial Facebook post on Ukraine's EU aspirations Monday, March 10, 2025 10:00:34 AM

A recent post on the Hungarian government's official Facebook page stirred up controversy after declaring that keeping Ukraine alive "should not happen". However, it was soon taken down, reports Magyar Hang.

During a speech at the opening of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's image and excerpts from his speech were shared in a post by the government. "The European Union wants to keep Ukraine alive, it will fund the million-strong Ukrainian army, and propel Ukraine on an accelerated path to EU membership. This should not happen," read the post.

Upon reviewing Orbán's full speech, journalists determined that the phrase "this should not happen" specifically referred to Kyiv's accession to the European Union, rather than Ukraine's survival as a state. Consequently, the Hungarian government removed the post from social media.

Additionally, state-aligned media in Hungary has published numerous articles discussing the "risks" associated with Ukraine joining the EU. For instance, the party-affiliated newspaper Magyar Nemzet dedicated a segment to headlines such as "Cholera hasn't been completely eradicated in Ukraine"; "Ukraine joining the EU will disrupt the support system"; "Ukraine's accession to the EU could lead to a pension disaster in Hungary."

Previously, Orbán announced plans for Hungary to conduct a poll gauging public support for Ukraine's EU membership. The Hungarian government often holds these "national consultations," which critics argue are used as a propaganda tool.

