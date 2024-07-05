Hungarian PM Orban's unannounced Moscow visit raises EU concerns Friday, July 5, 2024 9:30:27 AM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived in Moscow. His plane landed at Vnukovo Airport. Russian news agency Interfax has released video footage of the Hungarian premier's motorcade heading towards the Kremlin.

According to Interfax, Orban's visit aims to hold talks with Vladimir Putin as part of a "peace mission" to address the conflict in Ukraine.

Neither Hungary nor Russia had previously announced the planned visit officially.

The European Union, commenting on Orban’s unannounced trip, stated that the meeting between Orban and Putin is purely within the context of bilateral relations, and the EU has no involvement in it.

European Council President Charles Michel emphasized that Hungary, which currently holds the EU presidency, does not have a mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the entire union. Michel also noted that no discussions on Ukraine can take place without Kyiv’s participation.

"The EU position on Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is reflected in many European Council conclusions. That position excludes official contacts between the EU and President Putin. The Hungarian Prime Minister is thus not representing the EU in any form," reads an official statement from the EU diplomatic service.

The statement also mentions that Putin is facing charges by the International Criminal Court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest for the forced deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Previously, on July 2, Orban visited Kyiv for the first time since the war began. During that visit, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and urged him to consider a unilateral ceasefire and begin peace talks with Russia.

