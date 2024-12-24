Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán faces backlash for calling Putin a 'fair partner' Tuesday, December 24, 2024 1:04:19 PM

In a recent interview with journalists, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sparked controversy by referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "fair partner." This statement, according to Magyar Nemzet, highlights Orbán’s pride in maintaining a friendship with a leader who has faced global condemnation for waging wars against neighboring countries, resulting in the loss of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives. Orbán openly embraces his alliance with Putin, emphasizing the benefits it brings, despite the Russian president’s aggressive actions.

Orbán’s diplomatic pursuits don't end with the Kremlin. He also boasts a friendship with another controversial leader, China's Xi Jinping, who is openly intent on asserting control over Taiwan. Yet, in a complex geopolitical balancing act, Orbán refrains from advocating for Hungary’s exit from the European Union or joining alliances like BRICS or the Customs Union. Instead, he opts to leverage both these autocratic alliances and the advantages that EU membership provides.

"The new U.S. President likes Hungary. The President of China visited two European Union countries—France and Hungary. Our friend is Turkey's President, our fair partner is Russia's President, and our good friend is Israel's Prime Minister," Orbán declared with apparent pride. He went on to say that "in the history of Hungarian diplomacy, such achievements are unprecedented," attributing this accomplishment to himself and his inner circle. "The reason we must forge friendships globally is so that Hungarians, all Hungarians, can tangibly benefit from it," Orbán remarked, appearing unfazed by the seeming contradiction between "friendship" and "benefit."

