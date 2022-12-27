Hungarian Prime Minister Orban: War in Ukraine will end when the U.S. stops supplying weapons to Kyiv Tuesday, December 27, 2022 7:00:00 PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that Ukraine can fight as long as the United States supports it with weapons and money.

In a Christmas interview with the newspaper Magyar Nemzet, Orban noted that this year was the most dangerous in the last thirty years. According to him, Hungary faces the risk of being involved in the war in Ukraine, and rising energy prices are also pushing the country in a dangerous direction.

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, a ceasefire is necessary, and after that peace negotiations.

"Ukraine can continue to fight only as long as the United States supports them with money and weapons. If Americans want peace, there will be peace," he said.

Regarding the position of Hungary, he noted that the country is "pro-Hungarian". "Our answer to the question of whether we are on the good or bad side of history is that we are on the Hungarian side of history," he explained.

"We support and help Ukraine, we are interested in the survival of sovereign Ukraine, and we are interested in ensuring that Russia does not pose a threat to the security of Europe. But we are not interested in giving up all our economic relations with Russia," the Hungarian prime minister stressed.

