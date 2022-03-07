Hungary blocking shipments of weapons to Ukraine from its territory Monday, March 7, 2022 1:00:00 PM

Hungary has imposed a ban on the supply of weapons to Ukraine from its territory, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his Facebook page.

Orban also said he is confident that the sanctions imposed by the EU and the United States against Russia are a double-edged sward, as they lead to an increase in energy prices and accelerate inflation in the EU.

The United States and NATO have provided more than 17 thousand units of anti-tank weapons to the territory of Ukraine over the past week. According to the New York Times, the Javelin anti-tank missile systems were delivered by large military cargo planes to the border of Poland and Romania for further shipment to Kyiv and other cities by land.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.