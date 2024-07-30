Hungary eases entry for Russians and Belarusians, sparking EU concerns Tuesday, July 30, 2024 9:00:18 AM

Hungary has reportedly eased entry conditions for Russians and Belarusians, allowing them access to the EU without stringent checks, repots Deutsche Welle.

After Viktor Orban’s visit to Moscow, Budapest has included Russian and Belarusian citizens in its so-called "national card" program. Intended for those wanting to work in Hungary, this card is issued for two years with the possibility of extension.

Journalists have noted that holders of the "national card" bypass special European-level checks, already sparking concerns among Hungary's neighbors. German publication RND reminded that the Hungarian government announced in the spring its expectation of around 65,000 workers with their families entering the country.

Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party, has raised alarm over Hungary's decision to issue visas to Russian citizens, potentially increasing security risks across much of the continent.

The European Union is calling for urgent actions against Hungary's plans to allow Russians to obtain visas despite ongoing sanctions. Manfred Weber, head of the European Parliament’s largest party, detailed these concerns in an exclusive to the Financial Times.

Weber claims that Hungary’s move to relax visa restrictions for Russian tourists could become an "open door for spies," enabling citizens of the aggressor country to travel freely across much of Europe.

European leaders are now being urged to take immediate countermeasures due to "serious national security concerns." Weber has already sent a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, requesting the issue be addressed at the upcoming leaders’ summit in October.

“This policy could also facilitate Russians moving freely in the Schengen zone, bypassing restrictions imposed by EU law,” Weber stated.

The integrity of the Schengen zone must be maintained, according to EU leaders, to minimize security risks and prevent similar initiatives in the future.

Budapest, on the other hand, has cited that many of the arriving Russians are set to work on building a nuclear power plant using Russian technology.

On July 29, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski remarked that Hungary always has the option to leave the European Union if it disagrees with EU policies regarding Ukraine.

Furthermore, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on July 23 that Hungary should ask itself whether the EU is truly the right community for them.

