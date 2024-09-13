India repatriates 45 nationals conscripted into Russian army amid continued efforts to rescue 50 more Friday, September 13, 2024 3:30:00 PM

45 Indian citizens were discharged from the Russian army after being unlawfully coerced to sign defense contracts and sent to fight in Ukraine, reports NDTV, citing the Ministry of External Affairs of India. Meanwhile, an additional 50 Indian citizens remain in the conflict zone, with concentrated efforts underway to repatriate them safely.

In early July, NDTV reported, based on unnamed sources, that efforts were being made to discharge these Indian nationals who had been enticed into signing contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense and participating in combat against Ukraine. The issue was reportedly raised by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official visit to Moscow at the time, during discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following this interaction, the decision was made to facilitate their return.

Reports also indicate that more than 90 Indian citizens were tricked into joining the military efforts in Ukraine under Russia's banner. Tragically, at least eight individuals have lost their lives, with repatriation of their remains yet to be achieved, as reported by the Russian broadcaster 'Dozhd,' citing Indian MP Vikramjit Singh Sahneyba.

According to Sahneyba, many Indians who found themselves embroiled in the war were initially lured to Russia with promises of employment, only to be coerced into signing up with the Russian Ministry of Defense without translators present to explain the contracts. Disturbingly, many only realized their recruitment into the conflict upon reaching the battlefield.

In a related development, India's Central Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of four individuals suspected of being part of a large human trafficking network. This network reportedly recruited young Indian men for jobs in Russia, only to force them into military contracts with the Ministry of Defense upon arrival.

The malpractice is not confined to India. In May 2024, Sri Lankan authorities launched an investigation into the recruitment of their citizens for the Ukraine war. At least 16 Sri Lankans were reported dead and 37 injured at that time, with over ten believed to be held captive.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tharaka Balasuriya commented that many Sri Lankans were deceived into traveling to Russia with promises of high salaries and various perks, including Russian citizenship. Balasuriya reported receiving 455 complaints from affected citizens. Following a visit to Moscow in late June, he announced that Russia had agreed to cease recruiting Sri Lankans for the Ukraine conflict.

In a similar vein, Nepali authorities have reported that as of early 2024, at least 200 Nepali mercenaries were fighting in Ukraine under the Russian army. Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud of Nepal noted that the whereabouts of 100 of these individuals remain unknown. Kathmandu has also demanded that Moscow halt the recruitment of Nepalis and allow those already conscripted to return home.

