Indian PM Modi offers to mediate between Ukraine and Russia amid war-torn diplomatic landscape

Friday, August 23, 2024

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed a willingness to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow. "We stand for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability as soon as possible. India is ready to contribute to this effort alongside friendly nations," Modi stated on Thursday, August 22, in Warsaw, following his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. He also added, "India firmly believes that no problem can be resolved on the battlefield." Modi's visit to Poland comes just ahead of his visit to Ukraine.

Echoing Modi's sentiments, the Polish Prime Minister remarked, "I am very pleased that the Prime Minister has confirmed his willingness to personally work toward a peaceful, just, and swift end to the war. We are convinced that India can play a very important role in this." Tusk also emphasized Ukraine's right to defend its borders: "History has taught our nations how important it is to respect rules and uphold borders and territorial integrity," Tusk stressed.

India has so far avoided direct condemnation of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. The country maintains close relations with Russia dating back to the Cold War era. Simultaneously, India seeks a security partnership with the West, hoping to garner support against a rivaling China, notes AFP.

Ukraine is anticipating Modi's arrival on August 23. This will mark the Indian leader's first visit to the country in three decades. A few weeks ahead of his scheduled trip to Kyiv, the Indian Prime Minister visited Moscow, where he met with Vladimir Putin. Coincidentally, on the day of their meeting, July 8, Russian forces launched a massive strike on Ukraine, including an attack on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv.

During this visit, Modi called for an end to the war in Ukraine and the attainment of peace through dialogue. He also expressed "pain and horror" over the deaths of children in the Kyiv hospital. "When innocent children are killed, when you see them die, your heart aches, and this pain is unbearable," Modi stated.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, described Modi's visit to Russia as "disappointing". "It is incredibly disappointing and a crushing blow to peace efforts to witness the leader of the world's largest democracy embrace in Moscow, the bloodiest criminal in the world," Zelensky remarked.

