Indigenous Russian unit ‘Nomad’ joins Ukraine's Military Intelligence Legion Monday, March 3, 2025 4:13:41 PM

In a significant development, "Nomad", a unit comprising Indigenous peoples from Russia, officially became part of the International Legion of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate on March 3. This newly established unit will include Kalmyks, Tatars, Buryats, Bashkirs, Yakuts, and other ethnic minorities from Russia. The fighters have taken up arms to stand against oppression and discrimination. The military unit, known as "Nomad", aims to rally against the injustices faced by Indigenous people in Russia, announced the press service of Ukraine's Defense Ministry on March 3.

The "Nomad" initiative was launched on December 27, 2024, to unite the Indigenous peoples of Russia in their fight for rights and freedoms. "Our unit is formed by members of Russia's Indigenous peoples, united for the right to live free from daily oppression, discrimination, and the label of 'non-Russian'. That’s why we have taken up arms to fight our common enemy — Putin's chauvinistic Russia," the soldiers state.

On March 3, "Nomad" was officially inducted into the International Legion. It currently includes Kalmyks, Tatars, Buryats, Bashkirs, and Yakuts, and remains open to all ethnic minorities from Russia.

Additionally, on February 25, "Nomad" signed a memorandum of cooperation with the "I Want to Live" project. Besides aiding captured, deceased, or missing Indigenous Russians in Ukraine, the project will also help enlist volunteers into the unit. "The project has unique capabilities for conducting special operations to bring people to Ukraine, not only across the frontline and the Russian-Ukrainian border but also from third countries," a "Nomad" representative stated.

On February 11, a video was released showcasing foreign fighters battling for Ukraine. Two volunteers from Norway and Finland defended their positions without rotation for over a month.

On January 11, Ukraine’s National Guard's 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade announced plans to form an international battalion consisting of foreign nationals with military experience.

