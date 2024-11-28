Intense battle rages for strategic Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia highway amid Russian advances on Kurakhove front Thursday, November 28, 2024 10:11:38 AM

The Kurakhove front remains one of the hottest spots on the Donetsk front. According to the monitoring resource DeepState, over the past 10 days, Russian Armed Forces have significantly advanced towards Kurakhove itself, with battles taking place within the city and along the flanks of the entire direction.

Map data reveals that since November 18, the Russian have advanced along the entire line of contact on the Kurakhove front. Notably, northward, Russian forces have gained ground along the reservoir area near Berestkiv.

On the southern flank, high advance rates were noted near Iliinka and Romanivka. Simultaneously, the Russian troops tried to push farther towards Konstantinopilske, though progress remains generally slow.

On Tuesday, November 26, spokesman for the operational-strategic troop grouping "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn noted that Russian forces are attempting to capture critical heights, impose fire control on logistics routes leading to Kurakhove, and break the city's defenses.

Meanwhile, analysts indicated that Russian troops managed to breach positions near Dalne and within Kurakhove itself, where fierce street battles have erupted on Pobedy Street. Just north of here runs the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia highway, a strategic target for the Russians.

According to DeepState co-founder and analyst Roman Pogorely, Russian infantry is infiltrating the city with the aim of consolidating their hold in urban areas, although this advance lacks a systematic approach — Russian infantry groups sporadically appear in various locations, maintaining constant pressure on Ukrainian defenders’ positions.

The Ukrainian General Staff reports that in the past 24 hours, there have been 39 clashes in this area, with Russian activity remaining high. Ukrainian Forces repelled 13 attacks near Berestkiv, Zarya, and Sontsivka, and another 26 attacks were beat back in areas near Dachne, Novodmitrovka, Kurakhove, Dalne, Yekaterinovka, Yelizavetovka, Ganivka, and Antonivka.

