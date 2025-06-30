Intense battles continue as Russian forces struggle to advance in Ukraine's Sumy and Pokrovsk regions Monday, June 30, 2025 11:00:29 AM

In a recent news broadcast, Viktor Trehubov, a representative of the Ukrainian Khortytsia operational-strategic military grouping, highlighted that intense battles continue across all front lines, with Russian forces attempting to advance in multiple directions.

According to Trehubov, the Russian summer offensive hit a stalemate in the Sumy region, yet fierce battles persist on numerous fronts.

Trehubov remarked that this could pertain to the Sumy area, where Russians, despite extensive preparations, achieved little. However, he clarified that it's not entirely accurate to state that the Russian summer campaign was universally unsuccessful across the Khortytsia zone of responsibility.

In the Pokrovsk direction, relentless fighting continues, with the Russian troops retaining the capability to sustain them. There are over 50 battle engagements each day, and Trehubov believes the intensity of these attacks can't increase further.

"The enemy has crossed the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway and is attempting to advance northwards. This means they might move towards Kostiantynivka or target the Pokrovsk-Myronivsk agglomeration from the east, or perhaps both," Trehubov predicted.

While he noted that the Russian forces aren't actively nearing the agglomeration, the situation remains perilous.

"They must be pushed back beyond the highway, and all available means must be used to diminish their attacking capabilities," he emphasized.

Trehubov also mentioned Russian efforts to advance south of Pokrovsk towards the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, though these movements are already south of the city.

Trehubov emphasized the sheer number of 110,000 Russian troops operating in the Pokrovsk direction alone, suggesting that these numbers are unlikely to increase, as Russia has already deployed its resources in this region.

Andriy Demchenko from the State Border Service of Ukraine recently reported that defense forces have managed to stall the Russian advance in the Sumy region. The Russians suffer significant losses and hesitate to use armored vehicles.

Western media have reported that Russia has amassed 50,000 troops in the Sumy area. Russian forces are stationed just 20 kilometers from Sumy, with the Kremlin leveraging its superior numbers across the front.

