Intense battles in Vuhledar: Russian forces push into city center amid heavy Ukrainian resistance Friday, September 27, 2024 9:39:51 AM

Russian forces have advanced into the center of Vuhledar, reportedly trying to break through Ukrainian defenses, according to a Ukrainian military service member, known by the call sign "Muchnoy."

"The fighting is now happening in the central quarter. Our fighters are resisting stubbornly against the forces trying to overpower our defense. The Russians have also made advances in the northeast and northwest of Kostyantynivka. There remains a dirt road out of Vuhledar, but it's under fire control and is being shot at from both sides," Muchnoy reported.

Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Bunyatov, also known as "Osman," stated in his own Telegram channel "The Sniper Speaks" that Russian forces restarted mechanized assaults on the Vuhledar front.

"Another wave of mechanized assaults on Vuhledar, those mad creatures. There's already a lot of destroyed equipment," Osman noted.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not mention the Vuhledar situation in its morning briefing on September 27.

