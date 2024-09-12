Intense battles rage in Krasnohorivka as Russian forces deploy heavy armor in desperate bid Thursday, September 12, 2024 9:36:09 AM

In a dramatic escalation, Russian forces have intensified their assault on Krasnohorivka utilizing heavy armored vehicles. These tactics are reportedly a move of desperation after failing to secure success with both small and large infantry groups. According to Serhiy Tsehotsky, an officer with the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Gandziuk, Russians launched an attack with 14 units of heavy armor toward Krasnohorivka. Ukrainian defenders have so far destroyed five of these vehicles—four BMPs and a tank. The fighting is ongoing, Tsehotsky noted during a TV news broadcast.

"Additionally, about 30 occupiers were eliminated overnight. More data will be provided later," he emphasized. In the past 24 hours, approximately 50 occupiers have been neutralized, over 10 UAVs were shot down, and 97 Russian UAVs were disabled using electronic warfare measures.

The last time Russians used such a large number of armored vehicles—12 units—was on the night of September 2. Between these massive assaults, they continue to carry out attacks with small and large infantry groups on a daily basis.

"They need some time to recover, gather strength, and move this equipment. Hence, a 10-day pause," Tsehotsky explained. "When they don't achieve the success they anticipate with infantry assaults, they then try these iron-clad mechanized punches to breach our defenses."

Meanwhile, military journalist Bohdan Miroshnikov highlights that Ukrainian forces control only 10% of Krasnohorivka’s area, yet these are crucial positions. He warned that a complete withdrawal from the city could jeopardize the Ukrainian right flank in the Pokrovsk direction.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.