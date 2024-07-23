Intense clashes in Kharkiv region: Ukrainian Forces hold steady amid Russian offensives Tuesday, July 23, 2024 11:14:57 AM

In northern Kharkiv, the Russian military is attempting to displace Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) units from their current positions. Despite these attempts, Ukrainian troops are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, according to Nazar Voloshin, a representative of the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSG). The most active combat operations in the Kharkiv region are ongoing in the direction of Hluboke and Vovchansk

Voloshin noted there's currently no information suggesting that Russian forces are preparing for a new offensive in the region. “As of now, our intelligence has not confirmed any preparations by the Russians for a new offensive in northern Kharkiv,” Voloshin told Interfax-Ukraine. “The most intense fighting is ongoing towards the settlements of Hluboke and Vovchansk,” he said, adding that Russian forces are focusing their main efforts and trying to advance there.

Additionally, Voloshin mentioned that the Russians are regrouping to resume assault operations, which involves rotating units rather than reinforcing them. This rotation includes units that have been significantly weakened by Ukrainian defense forces. The Russian units operating in the Kharkiv direction include the 18th Motorized Rifle Division, the 128th Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 138th Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 6th Leningrad Army, and the 155th Independent Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

Conversely, Ukrainian troops are strengthening their positions and defensive lines while delivering heavy losses to the enemy. Voloshin highlighted that the situation remains dynamic, with Russian forces, supported by aviation, continuously attempting to push back AFU units. However, Ukrainian forces retain control of the situation and continue to perform their defensive tasks effectively.

On July 20, Mykola "Abdula" Volochov, commander of the AFU's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade's "Terra" unit, reported that Russian forces are preparing for a new offensive in Kharkiv. He warned that the Russians continue to attack and does not cease their assault efforts. Furthermore, on July 22, AFU Reserve Major Oleksiy Hetman suggested that the Russians aim to form new units to fortify their positions in the Kharkiv and Kupyansk-Lyman directions. He anticipates an increase in the intensity of combat actions on the battlefield.

