Intense combat continues in Lozova, Kharkiv region: Ukrainian Forces resist Russian advances amid dynamic frontline

Intense fighting with Russian troops is ongoing in the village of Lozova, located in Kharkiv, Viktor Trehubov, a representative of the "Khortytsia" group told the news Suspilne.

Trehubov highlighted that while the group does not have information on the village's capture by Russian forces, the situation on the frontlines remains dynamic and fluid.

According to a morning update, fighting continued as of Tuesday morning, January 7. "We rely on reports that we believe are more objective and timely than unofficial sources," Viktor Trehubov stated.

Moreover, he mentioned that the intensity of battles in the Kupyansk, direction is less severe compared to the southern sector under "Khortytsia's" responsibility.

"The Kupiansk direction is not currently our primary focus, despite multiple daily attacks. The Russians are attempting to infiltrate across the Oskil River in small groups to build up their forces there," Trehubov explained.

A video shared by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi showed Russian military equipment movements, leading DeepState analysts to report that Russian forces have occupied Lozova and are launching attacks towards Nova Kruhlyakivka.

The General Staff has neither confirmed nor denied the occupation of Lozova, stating that four attacks occurred in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Topolia, and Zahryzove.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have launched a new offensive in the Kursk region, with fighting underway at three different fronts around Sudzha.

Concurrently, Russian troops are advancing in the Donbas area, striving to break through to Pokrovsk and occupy Toretsk.

