Intense Donbas clashes: Russian forces target Ukrainian lines, prompting tactical retreats yet no major advances

Despite heavy offensive actions by Russian forces, the tactical situation on the ground remains largely unchanged, according to Ukrainian military command. While Ukraine's defensive positions faced significant destruction resulting from Russian artillery strikes, prompting a tactical retreat in some areas, Russians have yet to achieve substantial advancements, reported the press center of the operational-strategic group "Khortytsia".

Russian forces concentrated their assaults on locations including Shevchenko region, south of Storozheve, southeast of Uspenivka, eastern Trudove, and the eastern outskirts of Dahne, as well as the southeast outskirts and urban areas of southern Kurakhove. Despite sustaining losses, Russian assault units were unable to penetrate defenses and were forced to retreat. Ukrainian strongholds, however, suffered destruction in the onslaught. "Due to the damage, maintaining these positions has become untenable," stated the "Khortytsia" group's communication.

Russian attempts extended to urban assaults in Chasiv Yar, Novo-Komar areas, and southeast of Peschanoe. The southeastern outskirts of Kostiantynopolske saw storming operations backed by armored vehicles as Russian forces sought tactical advancement.

Amid vigorous Russian offensive operations, no significant shifts in the current tactical scenario have been observed. Ukrainian forces continue to reinforce their positions and hold the line against aggressors. "Combat engagements persist without any changes in the enemy's tactical stance. Our units are taking actions to improve tactical positions," the official communique reads. Notably, on December 12, concerns emerged about a potentially threatening development near Kurakhove, described as a possible encirclement "bag" of Ukrainian troops by military analysts. Command has not reported any significant threats in this segment of the front.

