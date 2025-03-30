Intense shelling and fierce street battles continue in Toretsk Sunday, March 30, 2025 2:00:08 PM

Russian forces are intensively targeting the Toretsk community in Ukraine's Donetsk region, with a staggering near-200 artillery and air strikes reported in just one day. Parts of Toretsk remain under Russian occupation, and street fighting continues, said the head of Toretsk’s city military administration, Vasyl Chynchyk, during a national news broadcast.

“The situation in the city remains tense. The enemy is relentlessly shelling Toretsk,” Chynchyk reported. “In the past day alone, there have been 198 attacks, including three airstrikes and 67 drone strikes, with 23 of those involving FPV drones. Yes, some parts of the city are occupied, but street battles are raging, with fights over every house, every building. Our forces, despite being outnumbered, are fiercely resisting. Not a single building is surrendered without a fight," he added.

According to Chynchyk, 48 people remain in Toretsk, with 140 in the surrounding community. During the attacks, residents seek safety in shelters, living in what Chynchyk describes as "inhumane conditions." "It's hard to understand their psychology and why they don't leave. Their motive seems linked to being born there—they are willing to live their last days there. Most who remain are elderly. Just yesterday, in the Sukha Balka area, a person was injured and required evacuation to a safer location for medical care. Civilians periodically suffer during the relentless air and artillery attacks,” he explained. Evacuation is challenging, while Ukrainian military forces are delivering food supplies.

Earlier, the Ukrainian 4th guard battalion of the 101st Brigade of the General Staff's Guard of the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted an operation targeting Russian infantry gathered in a five-story building in Toretsk.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.