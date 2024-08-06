Intense skirmishes and artillery strikes: Ukrainian Forces attempt border breach in Kursk region Tuesday, August 6, 2024 9:05:44 AM

In a significant development today, authorities in Russia's Kursk region reported an alleged attempt by Ukrainian military forces to breach the Russian border from Ukraine, which is currently defending against Russian military aggression. Acting regional governor Alexey Smirnov announced on Telegram that "today, information has been coming in from the Sudja and Korenevsky districts regarding attempts by Ukrainian Armed Forces to infiltrate the Kursk region. Russian FSB Border Service officers and Russian Armed Forces troops have thwarted the border breach."

Smirnov urged the public to "trust official sources of information and not to fall for the actions of provocateurs." The Russian Ministry of Defense has not confirmed this statement. Ukrainian authorities and their military have also refrained from commenting on claims regarding the attempted border crossing.

Earlier in the day, the governor reported that five people, including three children, had been injured in the city of Sudja due to shelling. "Several residential houses have been heavily damaged. A door-to-door assessment will be conducted when the situation permits," he added. According to Smirnov, as many as 26 Ukrainian drone aircraft were shot down over the Kursk region. Authorities in both Kursk and Belgorod regions repeatedly declared missile alerts on the morning of August 6.

Telegram channels of Russian military analysts and public groups in Kursk region provide more detailed information about incidents near the Sumy region border. On August 5, residents reported explosions from artillery strikes and drone attacks. They shared photos and videos showing damage and craters on the roads. On August 6, local groups posted messages showing "support" for the events in the region.

Russian analysts confirm attempts by Ukrainian Forces to breach towards Sudzha. They report as many as four Ukrainian tanks allegedly engaged in combat. There are also mentions of "emotional reports from the military" and "artillery duels." Additionally, the direction of the battles was clarified. According to a pro-Kremlin author, skirmishes are occurring along the Zhuravka (Sumy region) – Nikolaevo-Daryino (Kursk region) line and the Sudzha checkpoint – Goglevka (Kursk region). Speculation exists regarding units attacking Russian territory, with Russians suspecting the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RDK), the 22nd mechanized brigade, Territorial Defense units, and UAVs.

As of now, the Telegram channels of the RDK and "Freedom of Russia Legion" have no statements regarding battles in Kursk region. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces mentions regular Russian attacks on Sumy region but has not commented on any breakthrough. The Russian Ministry of Defense has likewise remained silent on the matter (at the time of publication), only reporting the downing of 13 drones over Kursk and nine over Belgorod.

Attempts to penetrate the Kursk and Belgorod regions from Ukraine began in the spring of 2023. The responsibility for these incursions has been claimed by units fighting on Ukraine’s side, including the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RDK), the "Freedom of Russia" legion, and the "Siberian Battalion," which assert their mission is to fight for a Russia free from Vladimir Putin's regime.

