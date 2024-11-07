Intensified clashes near Kurakhove signal potential Russian offensive Thursday, November 7, 2024 11:17:09 AM

Amid increasing tensions in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces face potential changes in Russian tactics around Kurakhove. According to a Ukrainian military lieutenant with the call sign "Alex," Russian forces might be preparing for a massive offensive in the Kurakhove direction. The lieutenant reported on his Telegram channel, "They might be resupplying or changing tactics—it's not entirely clear yet. The town of Kurakhove itself is being demolished, with strikes from air-dropped bombs, artillery, and rockets from high ground."

Another Ukrainian Defense Forces soldier, known as "Muchnoy," has affirmed that Ukrainian positions remain strong in the Lysivka-Novohrodivka area, countering sporadic Russian advances. "This morning, enemy forces were eliminated, and while they haven't pushed forward, they are entrenched, awaiting aerial support. Artillery strikes are anticipated near the sewage facilities towards the road to Pokrovsk, with enemy counterattacks looming. North-west of Selydove, Russians are attacking along a road leading into the city," he stated. He also noted additional Russian assaults along railway lines towards Petrivka and nearby Grigoriivka.

"Fighting continues in Novaleksiivka from both the southern and northern fronts, with enemy attempts to gain a foothold hampered by local resistance," he added.

The Ukrainian General Staff's morning report on November 7 highlighted that Ukrainian positions near Ilinka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselidivka, Novodmitrivka, Maksimilyanivka, Antonivka, and Ekaterinivka were attacked 93 times over the past day in the Kurakhove direction. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian Forces repelled 39 assaults in areas including Myrolubivka, Luch, Novohrodivka, Kruty Yar, Selydove, Lysivka, and Novaleksiivka

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.