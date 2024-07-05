Intensified Russian assault forces Ukrainian withdrawal from decimated Kanal district in Chasiv Yar Friday, July 5, 2024 7:59:57 AM

Russian Forces have decimated the Kanal district in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers are struggling to maintain defences amidst the rubble, reported Captain Volodymyr Nazarenko, Head of Artillery Reconnaissance for the 4th Rubizh Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), during a broadcast on Espreso.

He noted that along the entire eastern front line, Russian forces are exerting significant pressure on Ukrainian positions, making extensive use of UAVs and quadcopters with payloads, FPV drones, and artillery strikes.

According to Nazarenko’s comrades, holding the line in Chasiv Yar is extremely difficult due to the complete destruction of the area, with no intact buildings remaining. The Kanal district, in particular, has been wiped out by both guided and unguided aerial bombs.

"The Kanal district is the easternmost part of Chasiv Yar. The city itself is divided into several large districts that are geographically dispersed and feature heterogeneous areas," said Volodymyr Nazarenko.

He added that Kanal is located on the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets canal, which extends towards Sloviansk and Horlivka. Despite the canal having dried up and no longer serving its water supply function, it remains a natural geographical barrier that slows and halts the advances of Russian forces. Due to the canal, armour cannot advance, and infantry cannot move unnoticed.

According to him, Ukrainian fighters are employing dynamic defence tactics, focusing on maximising the destruction of the opposing forces’ offensive capabilities.

On 4 July, Nazar Voloshin, a representative for Operational and Strategic Command East Khortytsia, reported that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from the Kanal district in Chasiv Yar. According to him, holding this section of the front was deemed unfeasible.

On the same day, Ivan Petrychak, head of the press service of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, stated that Ukrainian Forces had withdrawn from the Kanal district because the buildings had been completely destroyed. However, he emphasised that this does not affect the city's overall defences.

