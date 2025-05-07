Intensifying clashes: Ukrainian Forces reportedly gain ground in Kursk region Wednesday, May 7, 2025 11:03:45 AM

Ukrainian forces are actively engaging in battles around the Tetkino railway station in the Kursk region, with the conflict intensifying daily. Recent reports from pro-Russian sources claim that Russian troops fended off Ukrainian attacks near Noviy Put and Volfino.

However, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, while examining the unfolding events in Kursk, observed escalating clashes.

Russian military bloggers are currently reporting combat activity near the Tetkino railway station. Some Russian channels further claim that Ukrainian forces have gained control over two streets in the southwestern part of Tetkino. However, ISW analysts have been unable to independently verify these claims.

The involved factions reportedly include elements of the Russian 83rd Air Assault Brigade and the 217th and 56th Air Assault Regiments, according to pro-Russian Z-channels. Ukrainian forces are noted for carrying out artillery and air strikes while employing drones to isolate the defenders of Tetkino.

Geolocated footage dated May 6 showed Ukrainian forces deploying JDAM munitions on Russian positions near Tetkino railway station.

Russian reporters insist that Ukrainian forces are using drones and artillery to disrupt Russian ground lines of communication, aiming to isolate units near Tetkino. Z-channels also report that Ukrainian forces, utilizing drones, have complete control over a section of highway 38K-040 Tetkino-Karyzha.

