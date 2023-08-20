International condemnation mounts as Russian missile strike claims lives in Chernihiv Sunday, August 20, 2023 1:30:19 PM

On the morning of August 19th, Russian military forces carried out a missile strike on the center of Chernihiv, with the missile landing near the drama theater. Vyacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, has reported that seven people were killed and 156 were injured.

The international community has strongly condemned this violent attack. Estonian President Alar Karis expressed his hope that all Russian military criminals would face a tribunal, "Russian terror is endless. Shocking cruelty in Chernihiv. Bombing civilian buildings is not only inhumane, but also a war crime." He added that Estonia will continue to support Ukraine.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu also emphasized that the Russian Federation's blatant aggression against civilians should not go unpunished, saying, "Russia must be held accountable for its atrocities in Ukraine."

Bridget Brink, the United States ambassador to Ukraine, commented on the "horrible news of the shelling of the historical center of Chernihiv." She wrote on Twitter, "Horrified by news of today’s daytime attack on the historic center of Chernihiv. Innocent men, women, and children enjoying a beautiful Saturday - a holiday in Ukraine - should never end up killed or wounded." Brink condemned Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, ports, and the population, stating that it reflects the depths to which Russia has sunk and must be stopped. She also expressed her condolences, saying, "Together with the people of Ukraine, we mourn this tragedy."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Russia to immediately end its "cruel war." He strongly condemned the recent missile strike on the innocent civilians of Chernihiv, stating on Twitter, "We condemn in the strongest terms yet another horrific missile attack on innocent civilians in Chernihiv. We mourn this tragic loss of life, and our hearts are with the families of victims. The U.S. will always stand by the people of Ukraine. Russia must end its brutal war now."

Russian-Israeli comedian Maxim Galkin dedicated a post to 6-year-old Sofia, who was the only and long-awaited child of her parents. He expressed his sorrow over the incident, highlighting the cruel reality of a child's life being cut short. Galkin questioned if those responsible for pressing the button to initiate the missile strike could understand the loss of a young, innocent life.

