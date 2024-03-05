International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for two Russian military commanders over alleged war crimes in Ukraine Tuesday, March 5, 2024 1:40:14 PM

On Tuesday, March 5, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued arrest warrants for the commander of Russia's long-range aviation, Sergey Kobylash, and the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov, as stated on the official ICC website. The arrest warrants for these two Russian citizens were issued by the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber II due to probable war crimes allegedly committed from at least October 10, 2022, to March 9, 2023.

The ICC release suggests there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Russian military officials mentioned are responsible for missile strikes on Ukraine. These attacks targeted Ukrainian power infrastructure—including numerous power plants, substations, etc.—and resulted in civilian casualties.

According to the statement, "The two arrest warrants were issued based on applications submitted by the prosecution."

Furthermore, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC concluded there are also reasonable grounds to believe the alleged strikes were directed intentionally against civilian objects. "Moreover, the expected collateral damage to the civilian population was excessive in comparison to the anticipated military advantage. Consequently, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the suspects may also be responsible for crimes against humanity, which fall under 'other inhumane acts [...], intentionally causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or to mental or physical health,' according to article 7 (1) (k) of the Rome Statute," the ICC noted.

The 58-year-old lieutenant general, Sergey Kobylash, born in Odessa, previously commanded the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and is considered a war criminal. He participated in the First and Second Chechen Wars, the Russian-Georgian war, the Syrian War, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During Russia's full-scale aggression in Ukraine, under his command, heavy bombers carried out carpet bombings on Mariupol, resulting in extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and casualties among the civilian population. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine also indicates he was directly involved in the Russian intervention in Syria, conducting missile and bomb strikes that resulted in mass civilian casualties. This was internationally considered a war crime.

During the Moscow aggression against Georgia in August 2008, as commander of the 368th Assault Aviation Regiment, he led his subordinates' actions and personally, as a combat pilot, bombed Georgian cities. He actively participated in indiscriminate bombings in the Chechen Wars, including the use of prohibited cluster and vacuum bombs.

The 61-year-old admiral, Viktor Sokolov, has commanded the Russian Black Sea Fleet since August 10, 2022, and took direct part in Russia's war against Ukraine. He was appointed acting commander of the Black Sea Fleet on August 10, 2022, replacing Admiral Igor Osipov after explosions and losses at an airbase in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

However, on September 25, 2023, media reports referenced the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces stating that Sokolov was killed on September 22 due to a missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters building using Storm Shadow/SCAL-P missiles. But, according to American intelligence, there were no confirmations or refutations of his possible death as of September 29.

The ICC points out there are again reasonable grounds to believe that these individuals are criminally responsible for the aforementioned crimes. "For committing acts together and through others, issuing orders to commit crimes, and failing to exercise proper control over the forces under their command," the ICC statement emphasizes.

On March 17, 2023, the ICC in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin "in the context of the situation in Ukraine." The Russian president is accused of abducting and deporting 16,000 Ukrainian children. Along with Putin, the court in The Hague also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian president's ombudsperson for children's rights.

