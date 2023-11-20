Investigation reveals another luxury yacht worth $50.1 million linked to Putin Monday, November 20, 2023 10:30:17 AM

The investigative Centre Dossier has discovered another yacht belonging to Vladimir Putin: the 71-meter long Victoria, worth $50.1 million, which has been at a shipyard in Istanbul since late October. The investigation notes that this is the ninth yacht owned by Putin that has come to light.

According to the findings, Victoria was originally laid down at the Sevmash defense plant in 2005 and completed in 2019. A source from Dossier revealed that the vessel is formally owned by structures associated with the Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko, and the construction delay posed a significant problem. The source stated that it was precisely due to difficulties with Victoria that Timchenko ordered the 140-meter Shaherizada for Putin. In total, two yachts were built at Sevmash, including Graceful, which is also owned by Putin.

Dossier examined the ship's crew and discovered that sailor Alexey Makarov previously worked on another of Putin's yacht, Shellest, while stewardess Inna Ermak is the sister of Alexander Ermak, a graduate of the FSO Academy and member of the Shaherizad and Graceful teams. Former captain of Victoria, Alexey Alexeev, is now in command of Dmitry Medvedev's yacht, Universe. The owner of Victoria is the company Paer, managed by Fazar-Invest. Both companies are part of the legal entities group owned by Gennady Timchenko.

Typically, Victoria is located in Sochi and occasionally visits Cape Idokopas, where Vladimir Putin's palace is situated. Like Putin's other yachts, Victoria is equipped with expensive items, such as beach towels costing 216 thousand rubles ($2,500), chess sets worth 146 thousand rubles ($1,700), and backgammon sets priced at 321 thousand rubles ($3,700).

