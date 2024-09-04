Investigative report reveals alleged secret sons of Putin and Alina Kabaeva Wednesday, September 4, 2024 9:04:56 PM

The Dossier Center, founded by former Russian oligarch and now opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has reportedly uncovered the names of two alleged sons of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Olympic champion Alina Kabaeva. According to the publication, the boys are named Ivan and Vladimir, born in 2015 and 2019 respectively. The report states that this information was sourced from personnel working in the president's residences.

The source, who resides at these residences, frequently sees the two boys, the report claims. Journalists verified the source's credentials, confirming his employment with the Putin family through social media postings, bank records, and government databases.

The Dossier claims Ivan and Vladimir primarily reside at the presidential residence in Valdai. The boys do not attend regular schools or kindergartens; instead, they are accompanied by tutors, nannies, and coaches. The alleged sons of Putin live in the main house with their parents, while tutors and trainers reside in separate buildings. The children have their own vehicles with drivers, while the household staff uses different cars. The Dossier asserts that other children, often friends of Kabaeva, occasionally visit the residence. In the evenings, Putin reportedly plays hockey with his eldest son on a rink built in Valdai for this purpose.

Journalists found a job listing from English Nanny, a recruitment agency for affluent families in Russia, seeking English teachers for a "presidential family." The job, posted early this year, was for two boys aged four and eight, which matches the ages of Putin's alleged sons. The advertised salary was 7,700 euros per month, with a preference for candidates holding South African passports. It stated that employees would not be allowed to leave the family's premises, and interviews were conducted by a family assistant.

The investigation alleges that teachers are registered through "My Medical Center," a network of private clinics that treated mercenaries from the Wagner private military company and acquaintances of Putin. One teacher was identified as Sofia Božić from Bosnia and Herzegovina, who has been working with the family for at least four years, teaching German. According to The Dossier's source, there was a discussed possibility of enrolling Ivan at the Sochi-based Sirius Lyceum in early 2024, but this has not yet occurred.

In spring 2022, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported that Kabaeva gave birth to two boys in 2015 and 2019, with Putin as the father. This was allegedly confirmed by a familiar doctor who delivered the babies. Independent journalistic investigation "The Project" reported Kabaeva possesses properties worth $120 million, including a wooden house in Putin's Valdai residence.

Rumors about a close relationship between Kabaeva and Putin have circulated since the mid-2000s, although both parties have never publicly addressed them. Putin was married to Lyudmila Putina, and they announced their divorce in 2013.

On September 2, during an open lesson in Kyzyl, Putin mentioned "little family members" who are fluent in Mandarin Chinese. He did not specify whom he was referring to. Putin has two daughters from his marriage with Lyudmila: Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, who have their own children.

