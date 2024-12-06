Iran accuses Ukraine of supporting Syrian rebels Friday, December 6, 2024 10:21:39 AM

Tehran has alleged that Ukraine is supporting a coalition of Syrian rebels and called for an end to "terrorist support in the Western Asia region," reports Mehr.

Mojtaba Damirchiloo, Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister and Director General of Eurasia Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cliams that Ukraine is purportedly supplying weapons, originally provided by the U.S., to Syrian rebels.

He condemned these actions as a blatant violation of international commitments to combating terrorism. He urged an immediate cessation, labeling the exploitation of such groups to destabilize the Western Asia region as unethical.

Damirchiloo noted that Tehran has remained steadfast in opposing the Ukraine war, refraining from direct involvement, and advocating for dialogue as a means to diplomatically resolve the conflict.

Notably, Iran has long equipped Russia with Shahed kamikaze drones and facilitated the establishment of drone manufacturing in Russia. Consequently, in September 2022, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry announced the demotion of Iran's ambassador alongside a diplomatic staff reduction, prompted by these sustained tensions.

These diplomatic strains resurfaced in September 2024, when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed Russia received its shipments of ballistic missiles from Iran, destined for use against Ukraine.

