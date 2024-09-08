Iran confirms missile shipments to Russia as part of barter deal Sunday, September 8, 2024 9:43:38 AM

Iran has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia. Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security, confirmed this information in an interview with Didban Iran, explaining that these exchanges are part of a barter agreement wherein Tehran receives soybeans and wheat in return and "circumvents sanctions through partnership with Russia".

Ardestani admitted Iran's military aid to Moscow just hours after Iran’s mission to the UN dismissed a report from The Wall Street Journal that said Iran had delivered short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

"We must resort to barter to meet our needs, including importing soybeans and wheat. Part of the barter involves sending missiles, and another part involves dispatching military drones to Russia," Ardestani stated.

When asked if sending ballistic missiles to Russia could result in further sanctions or the activation of the so-called snapback mechanism against Iran, the lawmaker responded, "It can’t get any worse than it already is. We supply missiles to Hezbollah, Hamas, and Hashd al-Shaabi. Why shouldn't we give them to Russia?".

The Iranian politician emphasized that his country "sells weapons and earns dollars," and also "avoids sanctions through its partnership with Russia."

"We import soy, corn, and other goods from Russia. Europeans sell weapons to Ukraine. NATO is in Ukraine, so why shouldn't we support our ally by shipping missiles and drones to Russia?" added Ardestani.

Countries that provide weapons to terrorist organizations and states must be punished, said Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in response to the news about Iran sending ballistic missiles to Russia.

"In response to Russian ballistic missile supplies, Ukraine should be authorized to destroy stockpiles of these missiles with Western weaponry to avoid terror," he asserted.

He believes such strikes are defensive rather than escalatory.

On September 6, The Wall Street Journal reported that Tehran had delivered short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. The Times reported that 200 Fath-360 ballistic missiles were involved.

On September 7, Iran's UN envoy denied Read more this, stating, "Iran refrains from such actions and urges other countries to cease arms deliveries to parties involved in the conflict"

