Iran considers closing Strait of Hormuz in retaliation to U.S. strikes on nuclear sites

Iran's parliament has decided that the Strait of Hormuz must be closed in response to U.S. strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities, according to Major General Ismail Kowsari. A member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Kowsari revealed the decision on Iranian state television Press TV, stating, " The Parliament has reached the conclusion that the Strait of Hormuz should be closed, but the final decision in this regard lies with the Supreme National Security Council.."

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime pathway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, vital for approximately 20% of global oil and gas transportation. Reuters reports that shutting down this strategically crucial route could lead to a sharp increase in energy prices and severely disrupt global supplies. Already, benchmark Brent crude prices have jumped by 10%, reaching over $77 per barrel following the initiation of Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iran has persistently threatened to close the strait amid escalating tensions. The country possesses the technical ability to obstruct this waterway—from laying mines to seizing vessels with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' forces. Historically, Iranian forces have commandeered tankers in the Persian Gulf, such as Chevron’s oil tanker Advantage Sweet in April 2023, which was only released a year later.

The parliament’s decision comes as a reaction to U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan this past Sunday. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the strikes aimed to limit Tehran’s nuclear capabilities, urging Iran to agree to "end this war" or face more severe repercussions. Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth declared the "destruction of Iranian nuclear ambitions." The Iranian-Israeli conflict escalated further after Israel launched significant airstrikes on Iranian territory on June 13.

Any attempt to close the strait would provoke an immediate and stern response from the U.S. Navy, likely minimizing the duration of supply disruptions. They point out that history typically shows even severe global oil supply disruptions are short-lived, as demonstrated by the 1991 Iraq invasion of Kuwait and the 2022 Russian aggression against Ukraine, both causing only temporary price spikes that eventually stabilized.

