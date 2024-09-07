Iran denies supplying ballistic missiles to Russia Saturday, September 7, 2024 7:00:15 PM

Iran dismissed allegations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, with the announcement made by the Iranian mission at the UN and disseminated by IRNA.

"Iran's stance on the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Iran deems providing military aid to the parties in the conflict, which results in increased human casualties, infrastructure destruction, and moving away from ceasefire negotiations as inhumane," the statement declared.

The Iranian mission also called for a halt in arms transfers to any warring parties.

"Iran not only refrains from such actions but also urges other countries to cease weapon supplies to the parties involved in the conflict," the Iranian diplomats emphasized.

This comes after a report by The Wall Street Journal on September 6 claimed that Iran had sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Iran to refrain from supplying Russia with any types of weapons or military equipment.

